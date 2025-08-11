Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 467.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 58.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $1,851,258.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,979,639.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,945.60. This trade represents a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,112 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVT stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $91.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

