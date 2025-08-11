Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 827.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2,834.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $39.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. Encore Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $901.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.05. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

