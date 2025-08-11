Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,007,000 after buying an additional 11,098,695 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after buying an additional 4,385,987 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,774,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,434,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 311.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 856,735 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,359.95. This represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

