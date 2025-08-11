Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $208.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.09.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

