Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3506 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.