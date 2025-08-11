Blair William & Co. IL Has $576,000 Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG opened at $24.91 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

