Blair William & Co. IL Has $598,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.