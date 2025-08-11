Blair William & Co. IL Has $619,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

