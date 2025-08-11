Blair William & Co. IL Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,107.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 78,211 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Aaron Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ NEO opened at $5.80 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $749.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.54.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.