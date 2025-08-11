Blair William & Co. IL Has $639,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in HubSpot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.8%

HUBS stock opened at $449.10 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.25 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,952.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.