Blair William & Co. IL Has $694,000 Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,204 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $124,878.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at $28,658,911.30. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,213 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $125,388.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,746.64. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $70.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

