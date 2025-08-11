Blair William & Co. IL Has $787,000 Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Kellanova by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 491,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Kellanova by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

K opened at $80.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $9,142,577.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,555,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,896,164.94. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $101,431,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

