Blair William & Co. IL Has $821,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.