Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,764,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,733,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,515,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,036,000 after buying an additional 800,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,547,000 after buying an additional 378,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,181,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,932,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $259.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.81. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.44 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.04, for a total value of $7,411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,516.80. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,011,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,258,226. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,537 shares of company stock valued at $133,720,004. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.