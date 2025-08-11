Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IDEX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,421,000 after purchasing an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IDEX by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,006,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,157,000 after purchasing an additional 207,172 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,194,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,056,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,152,000 after purchasing an additional 105,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $158.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

