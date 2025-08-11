Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,950,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,612,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,967,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $176,976,000 after purchasing an additional 937,900 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 881,088 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.