Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $537,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lyft by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 62,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Stock Down 5.5%

LYFT stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at $13,896,068.40. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $335,863.47. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.