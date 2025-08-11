Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $537,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lyft by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 62,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyft Stock Down 5.5%
LYFT stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at $13,896,068.40. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $335,863.47. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
