Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,730 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,705 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Ventas by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,097,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,494 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ventas by 1,489.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,456,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,504 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $67,719,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,196.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $68.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,391 shares of company stock valued at $24,809,760. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

