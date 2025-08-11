Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,107 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognex were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 439.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 105.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Melius upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

