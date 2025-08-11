Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 382 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,631,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.59.

FANG opened at $142.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.51. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $202.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

