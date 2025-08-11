Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 472 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,650.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 173,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 163,511 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,312.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 142,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $7,848,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $5,444,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $4,626,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $103.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $104.22.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

