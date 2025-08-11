Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 630 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,128.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

