Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 9,990 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

