Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 45,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,277,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 1,098,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 387,225 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $552,413.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.80. This trade represents a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 125,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $6,209,095.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,186.02. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 797,704 shares of company stock valued at $43,858,835. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

