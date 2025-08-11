Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

