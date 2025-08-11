Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,219 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 55,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SWK opened at $69.30 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

