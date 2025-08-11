Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,317 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

