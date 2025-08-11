Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,064 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after buying an additional 316,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,242,000 after buying an additional 55,462 shares in the last quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,585,000 after buying an additional 1,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,857,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,002,000 after buying an additional 1,601,205 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACWI stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.89. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $131.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

