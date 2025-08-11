Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,099 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Equity Residential by 27.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 104.53%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

