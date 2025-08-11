Blair William & Co. IL Sells 229 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EME stock opened at $617.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.98 and a 200 day moving average of $460.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EME. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.