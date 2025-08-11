Blair William & Co. IL Sells 410 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $54.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

