Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,563 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 135,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCKT opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $308.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

