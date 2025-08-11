Blair William & Co. IL Sells 750 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 78.6% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 3,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $944,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 165.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $139.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

