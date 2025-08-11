Blair William & Co. IL Sells 80 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,288.89.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,255.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,202.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,189.81. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

