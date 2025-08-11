Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enersys were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Enersys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday.

Enersys Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ENS stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity at Enersys

In other news, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enersys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.