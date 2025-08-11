BMO Capital Markets Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $200.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $168.06 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $137.27 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $1,708,184.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,324 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,394.08. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $1,759,766.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,636,733.52. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,163 shares of company stock worth $104,577,447. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

