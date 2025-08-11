Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 263.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 210.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.7%

Boot Barn stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $183.60.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $328,078.08. This trade represents a 66.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,657.31. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.