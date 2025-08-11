Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,452,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,241,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,237 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 728,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFH opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

