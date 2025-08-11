Brokers Offer Predictions for TARS Q3 Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TARS. Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $47.85 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,714,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,876,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,873,000 after acquiring an additional 685,111 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

