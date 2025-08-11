BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 109.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.37.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $179.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $189.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,369,326. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

