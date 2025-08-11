Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Canadian Tire Stock Down 3.2%
TSE CTC opened at C$243.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$258.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$235.82. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$192.10 and a 12 month high of C$274.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.
About Canadian Tire
