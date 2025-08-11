Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Down 3.2%

TSE CTC opened at C$243.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$258.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$235.82. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$192.10 and a 12 month high of C$274.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.