Casino Stocks To Watch Now – August 9th

Flutter Entertainment, Sharplink Gaming, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos, gaming resorts, or related hospitality services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the gambling and entertainment industry, where revenue streams depend on factors like tourism, consumer spending habits, and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $24.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,318,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $183.18 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.30.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of Sharplink Gaming stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,534,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,974,272. Sharplink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $124.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,812,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.41. 4,211,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 3,178,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

