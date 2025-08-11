Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $42,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,360.02. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. The trade was a 38.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,369 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

