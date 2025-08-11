Celsius’ (CELH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CELH. Citigroup began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Celsius Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,141 shares of company stock worth $51,985,705 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Celsius by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,068,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,650,000 after purchasing an additional 298,565 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

