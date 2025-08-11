Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,141 shares of company stock worth $51,985,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Celsius by 12.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

