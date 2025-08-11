Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

View Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $51.95 on Friday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,106,141 shares of company stock worth $51,985,705. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,068,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.