Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.72.

Celsius Stock Up 3.7%

Celsius stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,141 shares of company stock valued at $51,985,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after buying an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Celsius by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 265,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

