Centrus Energy (LEU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) in the last few weeks:

Get Centrus Energy Corp alerts:

8/8/2025 – Centrus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $251.00 to $252.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – Centrus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – Centrus Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

7/21/2025 – Centrus Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2025 – Centrus Energy was given a new $205.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Centrus Energy is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Centrus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/7/2025 – Centrus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/7/2025 – Centrus Energy is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2025 – Centrus Energy is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2025 – Centrus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.

6/18/2025 – Centrus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LEU opened at $223.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $264.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 2,084.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.