Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home BancShares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,791,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,211,000 after buying an additional 124,891 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,123,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 511,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 510,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOMB stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Home BancShares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

