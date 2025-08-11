ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 64.51% and a negative return on equity of 78.09%. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.85. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $19.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,619.68. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $282,372.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 243,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,407.38. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,043 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.65% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

